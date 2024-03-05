CEA Alliance Appoints Two Members to Board of Directors

CEA Alliance Chair Dan Malech, Senior Vice President of Strategy and General Counsel, Plenty, has announced the appointment of two members to its Board of Directors. Craig Hurlbert, Local Bounti, and Andrew Horowitz, KUBO Greenhouse Projects, have joined the Alliance’s Board of Directors effective March 1.

Hurlbert has served as Local Bounti’s Chief Executive Officer since December 2023 and as a member of Local Bounti’s Board since November 2021. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategy from June 2023 to December 2023 and Co-Chief Executive Officer from November 2021 to June 2023. Craig co-founded Local Bounti in August 2018. He also co-founded BrightMark Partners, LLC, a growth equity and management firm providing capital and resources to venture, growth phase and middle-market businesses, and served as a Managing Partner from January 2014 to March 2021. Previously, Craig served in various leadership roles at TAS Energy, General Electric Company and North American Energy Services. He earned his B.S. in Finance from San Diego State University and his MBA from California State University-Long Beach.

Horowitz is the North American Director of Strategic Development for KUBO Greenhouse Projects, a Netherlands-based industry leader in the design and construction of high-technology greenhouses. With a Chemical Engineering degree from Northeastern University, Andrew brings experience to the CEA Alliance in the design, construction, and validation of highly technical projects in both the Life Sciences and CEA industries. Andrew also is a member of the Board of Directors of the non-profit Resource Innovation Institute (RII). Before KUBO, Andrew worked as a Project Manager & Engineer at Little Leaf Farms and as a Process Engineering consultant at the Barry-Wehmiller Design Group.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.