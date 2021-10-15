NOGALES, Az. – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) will be celebrating its 52nd Nogales Fresh Produce Convention and Golf Tournament from November 4th – 6th, 2021 in the historical town of Tubac, Arizona. The signature event provides an opportunity for buyers, growers, distributors, and allied industry partners to meet and network. This year, attendees will be able to join educational sessions, networking events, an awards gala, and multiple golf tournaments.

Educational Sessions:

Dan Scheitrum, from the University of Arizona will kick off FPAA’s educational sessions. Scheitrum will be presenting data about a new study conducted by the UA Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics: Bell Peppers and Squash: A Tale of Two Sectors.

Keynote speaker, Juan Ciscomani, Senior Advisor for Regional and International Affairs from the Office of Governor Ducey will be part of the second educational session; Building Up Arizona, Building Up Your Business.

The last educational session, FPAA & The Power of Connections, will feature FPAA members who are involved with key fresh produce industry organizations including the National Watermelon Promotion Board, National Mango Board and Texas International Produce Association.

Networking Events:

On November 4th, the FPAA provides two separate events focused on networking. To kick off the convention, a Networking Lunch will take place shortly after registrations followed by the educational sessions. The day concludes with an opening Fiesta & Networking Event where attendees have another opportunity to meet with buyers, growers, distributors, and industry partners.

Awards Gala:

To celebrate the fresh produce industry, the gala event will feature a sit-down dinner and live entertainment. This event includes an awards presentation for the FPAA’s 2021 “Pillar of the Industry” recipient. The “Pillar of the Industry” is awarded to a member who has volunteered their time and effort to the industry as well as demonstrated innovation and integrity throughout their career.

Golf:

The FPAA is excited to welcome back golfers at the historical Tubac Golf Resort and Spa. This year, the FPAA will be offering a 2-man scramble golf tournament format. Additionally, golfers will also have the option to participate in one-day tournaments and a two-day tournament.

The FPAA looks forward to welcoming members of the fresh produce industry to the 52nd Nogales Produce Convention and Golf Tournament and gathering in-person. To learn more about the upcoming event or to register, visit: https://www.freshfrommexico.com/52nd-nogales-produce-convention-golf-tournament-register-now/

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce.