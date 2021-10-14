Tyson Foods Supports Early Childhood Literacy in Silvis, Ill.

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D – The team behind Star Ranch Angus® beef, a Tyson Foods fresh meats brand, recently presented a grant for $8,000 to the Silvis School District in Silvis, Ill. The grant is intended to benefit students and early literacy efforts in the district.

“We recognize that a child’s formative years are critical to his or her long-term academic success, and the benefits of investing in early childhood literacy extend for years to come,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs, Tyson Foods, fresh meats. “We are proud to support the community in this way and hope it helps give each student an equitable chance for academic success.”

The Good Neighbor Initiative brings to life the Star Ranch Angus brand’s mission to serve the community and to be a good neighbor to all. The grant-making program is in its third year and school districts located near two of Tyson Foods’ fresh meats plants are chosen annually in an effort to support the communities where team members live and work. Tyson’s Joslin, Ill. and Dakota City, Neb. are the beef plant locations for this year’s awards.

“Silvis School District sincerely appreciates Tyson’s support of early childhood education,” says Dr. Terri VandeWiele, superintendent. “Thanks to the Good Neighbor Initiative grant, we were able to purchase books and other supplies to help teachers with the challenging task of helping children learn to read.”

To learn more about Star Ranch Angus beef or find a local retailer, visit https://starranchangus.com.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more

sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, United States, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.TysonFoods.com.