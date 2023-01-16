AgSocio First Farm Labor Contractor to Achieve Verification Through EFI Pilot Program

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, announced that AgSocio, an agricultural labor and service provider operating in California and Arizona, is the first company to complete an initial verification of EFI’s farm labor contractor (FLC) standards, as part of a pilot program.

To receive verification to EFI’s farm labor contractor standards, AgSocio had to form, train and maintain a functional worker-management team. Led by this body, AgSocio engaged its workforce to strengthen the management systems required by EFI’s FLC standards and underwent an audit and corrective action process to achieve its verified status.

AgSocio farm labor contractor pilot program – Juan Valdez receives certificate for completing EFI training

With support from the Walmart Foundation, EFI launched the pilot program to verify that farm labor contractors meet the same rigorous labor standards that growers commit to in the farm certification program. The pilot program will be evaluated once all participating farm labor contractors finish the audit and verification process.

“The Walmart Foundation was pleased to provide funding to support EFI’s pilot program to strengthen the practices of farm labor contractors. Given that responsible recruitment is a key principle within the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices, it’s encouraging to see AgSocio engaging, and we hope others will follow their lead,” said Gavin Bailey, program officer at the Walmart Foundation.

“While we continue to evaluate the lessons of this pilot program, it is important to highlight the consistent determination AgSocio has shown to meet the highest labor standards within the industry, and to demonstrate that a successful labor provider can also operate ethically and transparently,” commented Peter O’Driscoll, executive director of EFI.

Farm labor contractors supply a large portion of the fresh produce workforce. According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, there are nearly 1,200 farm labor contractors with current registrations in that state alone. To this point, the produce industry has not offered a program by which contractors can demonstrate that they uphold responsible labor practices throughout the recruitment, contracting and deployment of their workforce.

“We were eager to participate in the pilot program to assure our customers that we meet or exceed the labor standards included in the Ethical Charter and required by big buyers, and that we will open our doors to auditors to prove it,” said Matt Rogers, co-founder and general manager of AgSocio. “The workforce development aspect of the EFI program provides a well-trained and motivated workforce that is critical to delivering the next-level productivity and service to our grower partners.”

“Matt Rogers and the whole AgSocio team have been visionary in this process, showing that high labor standards can also be applied to workforces employed by farm labor contractors,” said Kenton Harmer, director of market-based impact for EFI. “AgSocio’s participation in EFI’s pilot program provided an important use case and model, showing the industry that farm labor contractors can be partners in assuring that essential farmworkers have been given the voice, agency and respect they deserve.”

About AgSocio

AgSocio is an agricultural labor and service provider operating in California and Arizona that helps clients comply and compete in the highly regulated and rapidly evolving agricultural labor market. AgSocio’s mission is to build a more just, safe, professional, efficient and competitive agricultural employment system to benefit farmers, farmworkers and the broader food industry. Learn more at agsocio.com.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By leaning in where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change. Walmart has stores in 24 countries, employing more than 2 million associates and doing business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Walmart.org is helping people live better by supporting programs that work to accelerate upward job mobility for frontline workers; address hunger and make healthier, more sustainably grown food a reality; and build strong communities where Walmart operates. To learn more, visit walmart.org or connect on Twitter @WalmartOrg.