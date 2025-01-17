Alexis Taylor Joins International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) as Chief Global Policy Officer

Washington, D.C. – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced Alexis Taylor will become the association’s chief global policy officer. Taylor, who has most recently served as the Under Secretary of Trade & Foreign Agricultural Affairs (TFAA) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will join the organization after nearly two decades of public service in trade and agriculture policy.

“Alexis’ leadership with us will begin at a very important time,” said IFPA CEO, Cathy Burns. “As the world enters a new socio-political era following last year’s elections in more than 70 countries, it is imperative that our industry’s voice has impact. Leveraging her almost 20 years of experience in government, trade, and agriculture, she will help develop and shape our global advocacy efforts to further grow our influence. I’m excited to welcome her to the IFPA team and collaborate with her to drive policy outcomes that will benefit our members and global community.”

Taylor will drive the association’s global public policy agenda and lead the Government Relations team. The team has grown since IFPA launched in 2022 to reflect a significant investment in advocacy on behalf of the industry. While Taylor will focus on growing the industry’s global influence, U.S. Government Relations will continue to be led by Vice President of U.S. Government Relations, Rebeckah Adcock who oversees US domestic policy and grassroots efforts as well as IFPA’S Political Action Committee, FreshPAC.

“I have dedicated my career to supporting agricultural producers and enhancing the competitiveness of the food and agricultural sectors in the global marketplace,” said Taylor. “I’m thrilled to join IFPA to lead the global public policy agenda for the association and the produce and floral industry. I look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders, governments, and multilateral institutions to ensure a prosperous, sustainable future – critical to growing consumption of fruits and vegetables around the world.”

Taylor was presidentially appointed as Under Secretary of TFAA and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. She previously held roles on Capitol Hill, at USDA, and served as Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) under former Governor Kate Brown. She is a graduate from Iowa State University, is a veteran of the United States Army, and grew up on her family’s heritage farm in Iowa.

Taylor will officially step into her role on February 18.