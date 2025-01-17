Statement from Cherry Marketing Institute on Healthy Ruling

The U.S. tart cherry industry, made up of 385 producers representing family farms in growing regions across North America, applauds the Food and Drug Administration for its support of tart cherries in its recently announced updated “healthy” ruling.

The FDA’s revised criteria for the “Healthy” label is intended to help consumers easily identify foods that are particularly useful as the foundation of a diet that is consistent with dietary recommendations. Manufacturers can voluntarily use the claim on a food package if the product meets the updated criteria.

Notably, the FDA’s full report underscores the role of tart cherry and cranberry products in fostering a healthy dietary pattern. “We recognize that cranberry and tart cherry products, because of their nutrient composition, are particularly useful in building a healthy dietary pattern,” the ruling notes in its full report.

Why the special call-out? The overall ruling specifically targets added sugars in foods. While tart cherries are uniquely nutrient-dense, they also are tart. Tart cherries also have a low intrinsic sugar content and as a result are not naturally sweet. Producers add sugar to dried tart cherries for balance and to bring out their delicious flavor. The report acknowledges this necessity, permitting the “healthy” claim for tart cherries as long as their total sugar content aligns with comparable items like unsweetened raisins or 100% grape juice.

The U.S. tart cherry industry notes that since 2022, it has been working in tandem with the cranberry industry for this ruling, requesting bi-partisan support for their position. The industries secured this support, led by the two Michigan U.S. senators as well as senators across the US.

The U.S. tart cherry industry is proud to see this collaborative effort yield results, ensuring consumers can make informed choices about the nutritious foods they include in their diets.