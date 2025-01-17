Statement from Cherry Marketing Institute on Healthy Ruling

Cherry Marketing Institute Produce January 16, 2025

The U.S. tart cherry industry, made up of 385 producers representing family farms in  growing regions across North America, applauds the Food and Drug Administration for its support of tart cherries in its recently announced updated “healthy” ruling. 

The FDA’s revised criteria for the “Healthy” label is intended to help consumers easily identify foods that are particularly useful as the foundation of a diet that is consistent with dietary recommendations. Manufacturers can voluntarily use the claim on a food package if the product meets the updated criteria.

Notably, the FDA’s full report underscores the role of tart cherry and cranberry products in fostering a healthy dietary pattern. “We recognize that cranberry and tart cherry products, because of their nutrient composition, are particularly useful in building a healthy dietary pattern,” the ruling notes in its full report

Why the special call-out? The overall ruling specifically targets added sugars in foods. While tart cherries are uniquely nutrient-dense, they also are tart. Tart cherries also have a low intrinsic sugar content and as a result are not naturally sweet. Producers add sugar to dried tart cherries for balance and to bring out their delicious flavor. The report acknowledges this necessity, permitting the “healthy” claim for tart cherries as long as their total sugar content aligns with comparable items like unsweetened raisins or 100% grape juice.

The U.S. tart cherry industry notes that since 2022, it has been working in tandem with the cranberry industry for this ruling, requesting bi-partisan support for their position. The industries secured this support, led by the two Michigan U.S. senators as well as senators across the US. 

The U.S. tart cherry industry is proud to see this collaborative effort yield results, ensuring consumers can make informed choices about the nutritious foods they include in their diets.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Motif FoodWorks Announces the Commercial Launch of HEMAMI™, Food-Tech earns Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Status from FDA

Motif FoodWorks Meat & Poultry December 22, 2021

Motif FoodWorks, the Boston-based food technology company on a mission to make plant-based food taste better and more nutritious, announced that its debut food technology, HEMAMI™, is now commercially available for large-scale distribution to customers. The FDA has also recognized the meat alternative food-technology as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

Bakery

Maverick Ventures LLC, an Affiliate of The Cookie Factory, Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Macadamia Nuts in 6 oz. Chocolate Chip Cookies Packaged Under the Stewart’s Shops’ Name

FDA Bakery October 11, 2023

The Cookie Factory, doing business as Maverick Ventures, LLC of Troy, NY, is recalling 2,367 packages of 6 oz. Chocolate Chip Cookies because they may contain an undeclared macadamia nut allergen. People with an allergy or sensitivity to macadamia nuts are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.