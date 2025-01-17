John Anderson Selected to Receive the Prestigious International Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Award Recognizes Outstanding Leadership in Global Trade, Sustainability, and Innovation



Oppy Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson will receive the prestigious International Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor, an award that celebrates the legacy of immigrants and recognizes those who have made significant contributions to society, in May.

Each year honorees are selected for their exceptional commitment to service through their professional, cultural or civic endeavors. The Ellis Island Medal of Honor is officially acknowledged by both U.S. Houses of Congress and is recorded annually in the Congressional Record.

Anderson is being recognized for his exemplary leadership at Oppy and within the fresh produce industry, where he has long supported and advanced global trade, sustainability, and innovation.

Past recipients of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor entail eight U.S. presidents including Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, numerous Nobel laureates, and such philanthropists as Susan Rockefeller and David Rockefeller Jr.

Notable recipients from the business world include Apple CEO John Sculley and Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt. While often reserved for Americans, outstanding international honorees have included H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and political leaders from Northern Ireland Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness.

“Ellis Island symbolizes a new beginning for generations of North Americans who passed through its gates in pursuit of their dreams,” Anderson said. “It serves as a powerful reminder that many of us begin our journeys with humble origins, and through perseverance and vision we can accomplish extraordinary things.”

Anderson will be formally honored during a ceremony on May 10, 2025, on Ellis Island in New York. The event will be followed by fireworks at the Statue of Liberty, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants who arrived in America seeking new opportunities.

“John’s dedication has helped shape the company’s ongoing success while exercising a positive influence on the global marketplace,” said Oppy President and Chief Operating Officer David Smith.

Anderson’s many accolades, including the King Charles III Coronation Medal, underscore the impact of his professional achievements and philanthropic contributions, which have enriched communities and fostered international collaboration. Anderson’s tireless commitment to excellence and humanitarian values exemplifies the spirit of this distinguished honor.

Chairman of the Ellis Island Honors Society Nasser J. Kazeminy thanked Anderson for all he has done for the nation and the world.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.