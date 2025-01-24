Middleby Bakery Names Joakim Nordell Bread & Bun Category Manager

Plano, Texas — Middleby Bakery is pleased to announce the appointment of Joakim Nordell as the new Bread & Bun Category Manager. In this role, Joakim will leverage his extensive engineering and sales expertise to lead international sales efforts and deliver innovative, turn-key solutions for bread and bun production lines.

With over 20 years at Stewart Systems, Joakim has built a distinguished career as an Engineer, Applications Manager, and Export Manager. His comprehensive understanding of fully automated bread and bun production lines and his ability to craft custom solutions make him an exceptional leader in this category.

In this role, Joakim will lead global sales efforts, foster customer and partner relationships, and deliver innovative turn-key solutions for bread and bun production lines. Mike Scouten, President of Global Bakery Sales, stated: “Joakim’s experience and technical knowledge uniquely equip him to support our customers’ success in this critical category.”



Joakim’s commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction will drive Middleby Bakery’s continued growth. Please join us in welcoming him to this critical role.

