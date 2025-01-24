Can Someone Please Tell Me What is Going on with Glitter Pickles?

Some things in the world are clearly good, and some things are clearly evil, but a jar of glitter pickles seems to ride a fine line between the two.

Let me backtrack. If you’ve perused food videos on social media this year, it’s likely that you’ve seen a lot of pickles. Pickling as a way to preserve food and infuse it with flavor has been around for more than 4,000 years, but humanity’s love for pickles remains strong today, and that love of vinegar extends to content creators, too.

It’s been an excellent year for pickles, with sweet and sour trends dominating both Instagram and TikTok.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Food & Wine