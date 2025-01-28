McCormick For Chefs Unveils 2025 Flavor of the Year and Flavor Forecast 25th Edition 

Aji Amarillo is the 2025 Flavor of the Year; To celebrate, McCormick is launching a new Aji Amarillo Seasoning and hosting its first-ever Flavor Night Market in Miami, FL this February.



HUNT VALLEY, MD. – McCormick For Chefs® announces the Flavor Forecast 25th Edition, their annual report on the latest culinary trends, shaping the way people prepare and enjoy food worldwide. With this year’s report, McCormick unveils its 2025 Flavor of the Year: Aji Amarillo, a pepper native to South America featuring fruity, tropical notes with moderate heat. McCormick is offering a taste of this standout flavor with their new Aji Amarillo Seasoning, coming soon for professional chefs. In celebration of the milestone Flavor Forecast 25th Edition, McCormick will also host its first-ever Flavor Night Market in Miami, FL, and is inviting guests to step into an immersive flavor experience inspired by the Flavor of the Year.

The McCormick 2025 Flavor of the Year

The McCormick 2025 Flavor of the Year, Aji Amarillo, which translates to ‘yellow chile pepper’ in English, is a pepper grown in Peru and native to South America that is a staple ingredient in Peruvian cuisine. Despite its name, the yellow pepper turns orange when fully mature. The vibrant pepper has fruity, tropical notes, reminiscent of passion fruit and mango, with a moderate heat ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Today, Aji Amarillo is trending beyond Peruvian cuisine, showing up as a key ingredient in appetizers, drinks, entrees and more, with an anticipated 59% menu growth over the next four years1.

The McCormick Flavor Forecast 25th Edition

McCormick has defined flavor for over 135 years. Established in 2000, the McCormick Flavor Forecast is the company’s annual global trend report, which has predicted flavors like pumpkin pie spice, chipotle, Korean BBQ, Ube, Swicy and more. The report explores what is shaping the future of flavor at home, restaurants, and grocery stores. It’s crafted through a blend of primary and secondary qualitative and quantitative research, including on-the-ground research across the globe, as well as social listening insights, SEO trends, and more. It encompasses flavor, culinary trends and stories, cooking techniques and applications, exploring trends on the cusp of adoption around the world.

Flavor predictions and trends identified in the Flavor Forecast 25th Edition include:

Tropical Vibes: In this trend, taste buds travel through warm-weather flavors and cuisines to taste tropical fruits, seafood, and island and beach cuisines.

In this trend, taste buds travel through warm-weather flavors and cuisines to taste tropical fruits, seafood, and island and beach cuisines. Charred & Smoked: These culinary techniques underline and emphasize the natural characteristics of a dish or ingredient. Smoky, charred, roasted and ultra-caramelized notes come through in unique ways and a variety of applications.

These culinary techniques underline and emphasize the natural characteristics of a dish or ingredient. Smoky, charred, roasted and ultra-caramelized notes come through in unique ways and a variety of applications. Deliciously Unexpected: This trend is all about reimagined familiar ingredients and deliciously unexpected combinations, evoking curiosity and cravings. Early evidence of this includes the chili cucumber salad trend that has amassed nearly 23 million views on TikTok.

“For nearly 25 years, McCormick has defined flavor and influenced flavor trends through the Flavor Forecast, inspiring discovery and innovation in everyday foods and beverages. From chipotle to chai, matcha and tamarind – these are all flavors we’ve predicted that have cemented themselves in global cuisine,” said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick. “As a global leader in flavor, we are champions of bold flavor. We continue to see younger generations explore creative ways to spice up their foods so we love that this year’s Flavor of the Year, Aji Amarillo, is providing the perfect gateway for consumers to explore and expand their palate.”

“Our Flavor of the Year, Aji Amarillo, is the true embodiment of flavors that pack a punch,” said Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef and Senior Manager, Culinary Development, US Consumer at McCormick. “Its versatility lends itself to diverse applications, amplifying both sweet and tangy flavors and adds dimension to smoked or charred items. The Aji Amarillo Seasoning is a delicious, sweet and spicy blend that enhances any dish including seafood, poultry, sauces, salsas and more.”

The Flavor Night Market by McCormick

To celebrate the milestone of the Flavor Forecast, McCormick is making this year’s rollout bigger than ever by hosting its first-ever Flavor Night Market in Miami, FL. In partnership with Smorgasburg, the Flavor Night Market will bring the vibrant flavors of Aji Amarillo and this year’s three trends to life at Miami’s favorite open-air food market, open Friday, February 21 from 4pm – 11pm and Saturday, February 22 from 2pm – 10pm ET. The event is free to attend and will feature more than 30 food vendors serving up creative Aji-Amarillo inspired food and beverages. Attendees can also enjoy games, music and a McCormick pop-up store where the new Aji Amarillo Seasoning and other merchandise will be available for purchase.

To learn more about the Flavor Forecast 25th Edition and the upcoming Night Market, visit this page and follow the conversation on Instagram @McCormick4Chefs.

About the Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For over 130 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what’s next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit www.flavorforecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.