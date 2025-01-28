Distributor’s Choice Awards Announced at The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Forum

Orlando, Fla. – The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) announced Smithfield Culinary and Sugar Foods as the winners of its coveted IFDA Distributor’s Choice Awards, with Smithfield Culinary recognized as the overall winner. These awards recognize best-in-class manufacturer partners who provide innovative products and noteworthy service to foodservice distributors to meet the needs of their customers.

“Earning the trust and approval of your distributor customers is the highest form of recognition, and these awards highlight the outstanding efforts of those who go above and beyond to support foodservice distribution,” said Mark S. Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. “We are delighted to celebrate manufacturer partners who consistently exceed the expectations of our distributor members.”

The awards program allows IFDA distributor members to vote for IFDA manufacturer partners in four award categories based on their collaborative relationship with that manufacturer throughout the year. The categories are meant to highlight a manufacturer’s excellence in strategy, supply chain, product innovation, and sales and marketing support. The overall winner is the manufacturer who receives the most votes across all categories.

Additional information about the 2025 winners:

Sugar Foods

Sugar Foods, an IFDA Manufacturer Partner since 2008, was recognized by foodservice distributors as a Product Innovator, creating products that meet the needs of foodservice operators and customers, and a Supply Chain Leadercommitted to service, reliability, and excellence.

Smithfield Culinary

Smithfield Culinary, a 6-year IFDA Manufacturer Partner, was recognized as a Strategic Partner that approaches business with the unique customer relationship in mind and a Sales Leader who has established relationships and engages in joint-sales planning and collaboration. In addition, Smithfield Culinary was recognized as the Overall Winner, which is given to the IFDA Partner who receives the most overall votes.

More information about the awards is available on IFDA’s website at https://www.ifdaonline.org/distributors-choice-awards/.

