Restaurant Industry Calls on Angelenos to Join #TheGreatLosAngelesDineOut

Dine Out on January 29 to Help Raise $85K for Restaurant Workers Impacted by Wildfires



LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In the aftermath of the recent fires, restaurants across Los Angeles are reporting unprecedented declines in business. Based on data from OpenTable, dining in Los Angeles was down 50% YoY from January 7-14.*

Independent restaurant owners are at a breaking point. Restaurant workers–some of whom reside in areas impacted by the fires–are at risk of reduced hours and lost wages.

On January 29, 2025, The Great Los Angeles Dine Out encourages a citywide day of dining to support LA eateries and restaurant workers impacted by the recent wildfires. For every LA restaurant meal shared on social media, sponsors including OpenTable, Delicato Family Wines, Rich Products and ChowNow will donate $5 to Restaurants Care (up to $85,000).

Here’s how to participate:

On Wednesday, January 29, dine out at a restaurant, pick up takeout, or order delivery. Take a photo or video of your meal and post it on Instagram, TikTok, or X using the hashtag #TheGreatLosAngelesDineOut.

“Los Angeles is a city of flavor, culture, and community—and our restaurants are at the heart of it all. But right now, they’re struggling to stay open as fires have drastically reduced traffic and revenue,” said Alycia Harshfield, President of the California Restaurant Foundation. “By joining The Great Los Angeles Dine Out, you’re not only enjoying incredible food—you’re providing critical relief to restaurant workers and their families through Restaurants Care. Let’s rally to keep our vibrant food scene alive and take care of the people who make it possible!”

The Great Los Angeles Dine Out is the latest in a series of community events to support restaurants and restaurant workers. The Great American Takeout, a program developed and produced by Los Angeles advertising agency High Wide & Handsome, has generated widespread buzz, reaching more than 117 million people nationwide and raising nearly $1 million for charitable organizations.

For more information about The Great Los Angeles Dine Out, visit www.thegreatamericantakeout.com and follow along on social media at @thegreatamericantakeout.

For more information on Restaurants Care, please visit https://restaurantscare.org/ and follow along on social media at @RestaurantsCare.

*OpenTable data compares the periods of 1/7/24-1/14/24 to the current year.