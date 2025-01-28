Rabobank Reports: Seafood is Poised to Surpass Poultry as the Leading Contributor to Global Protein Supply Growth

In 2025, growth in global animal protein production will be slightly higher than in 2024, driven by seafood and poultry.



In 2025, economic conditions, geopolitics, and supply availability will significantly influence global animal protein markets. While demand remains uncertain due to macroeconomic fluctuations and policy changes, seafood is poised to surpass poultry as the leading contributor to global protein supply growth.

Production will reach a turning point, with aquaculture and wild catch leading growth

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for production across various regions and commodities. Overall production is set to grow slightly faster than in 2024, driven by aquaculture, wild catch, and poultry. Seafood and pork are expected to transition from contraction to growth, while beef will move from growth to contraction, reshaping market dynamics and supply chains.

