Rabobank Reports: Seafood is Poised to Surpass Poultry as the Leading Contributor to Global Protein Supply Growth

Rabobank Seafood January 28, 2025

In 2025, growth in global animal protein production will be slightly higher than in 2024, driven by seafood and poultry.

In 2025, economic conditions, geopolitics, and supply availability will significantly influence global animal protein markets. While demand remains uncertain due to macroeconomic fluctuations and policy changes, seafood is poised to surpass poultry as the leading contributor to global protein supply growth.

Production will reach a turning point, with aquaculture and wild catch leading growth

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for production across various regions and commodities. Overall production is set to grow slightly faster than in 2024, driven by aquaculture, wild catch, and poultry. Seafood and pork are expected to transition from contraction to growth, while beef will move from growth to contraction, reshaping market dynamics and supply chains.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rabobank.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Equitable Food Initiative Celebrates Gratitude Month

Equitable Food Initiative Retail & FoodService November 18, 2024

To celebrate National Gratitude Month, everyone is encouraged to find more inspiration on EFI’s social media channels and share their own gratitude stories that recognize the impact of mentorship, hard work and community within the produce supply chain. These values are a cornerstone of EFI’s mission, supporting a future where workers are respected, supported and celebrated across all levels of the fresh produce industry.

Produce

United Fresh and Produce Groups Issue Joint Statement on Supply Chain Disruptions

United Fresh Produce Association Produce November 4, 2021

The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing on the challenges facing the entire agricultural supply chain. As part of the hearing, a joint statement representing North American fresh produce organizations urging immediate government action to address significant ongoing supply chain disruptions with impacts to food systems, economies, and ultimately individuals and families worldwide, was submitted for the record.