Better Seafood Board Continues its Commitment to Economic Integrity with Third Edition of Best Practices 

Reston, VA – The Better Seafood Board (BSB), an initiative sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), released its third edition of “Industry Guidance of Best Practices for Addressing Seafood Fraud” in January.

The updated best practices include a new principle: “Products are correctly labeled for all added ingredients, including water.” This principle joins existing principles, “Products are correctly labeled for weights and counts”; “Products are correctly labeled for identity and species are not substituted in any manner”; “Products are correctly labeled for country of origin”; and “Product labeling is truthful and not misleading.”

“The updated principles will continue to ensure that buyers recognize NFI members are seafood providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure their products are properly labeled,” NFI Chief Food Safety Officer Lisa Weddig said. “The new principle will further illustrate NFI members’ commitment to economic integrity.”

BSB does not shy away from seafood fraud but rather has effectively and successfully changed the climate and the focus with respect to trade, policy, and enforcement by pulling seafood fraud out of the shadows. The third edition can be found on NFI’s website.

Members of NFI are also members of the BSB, which is an independent organization led by a 15-person Board of Managers. The Board of Managers provides operational oversight and guidance for the BSB.