Danone, Mars and Pizza Hut Use These Best Practices to Reduce Dairy Emissions that Include Cow Burps

New approaches for feed production and managing cows’ diets are a crucial first step for reducing methane and nitrous oxide.

The world’s largest food and restaurant companies including Danone, Mars and Pizza Hut plan to step up efforts to tame their dairy supply chain emissions in 2025.

Those initiatives will include more detailed disclosures about dairy-related methane — more than one-third of dairy’s on-farm footprint comes from enteric fermentation, a.k.a. cow burps — along with investments to help farmers improve soil health and reduce the impact of methane from cows.

Mars, for example, is devoting $47 million to new procurement policies over the next three years that will see the maker of brands including Dove ice cream and Snickers chocolate bars prioritize purchases from dairy cooperatives and farms that embrace new diets for cows and manure management strategies.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Trellis