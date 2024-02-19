Capitol Distributing Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Product

FDA Deli February 19, 2024

Capitol Distributing is recalling 3,934 sandwiches because they may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Prepared turkey and cheese sandwiches included sesame that was not declared on the product label. Potential cross contact occurred when chicken salad on a croissant and egg salad sandwiches were prepared on the same surface as the turkey sandwiches. The products were distributed in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Customers could have encountered these options within convenience store coolers as early as February 8. The sandwiches are made fresh and delivered with refrigerated transport. Shelf life is approximately 9 days.

Convenience stores potentially affected include the following:

  • Buds Marketplace (Eagle, ID)
  • Wild Willy’s (Emmett, ID)
  • Valley Wide Stores (Idaho)
  • Ranch Market (Boise, ID)
  • EZ Mart (New Plymouth, ID)
  • Bud’s Chevron (Nampa, ID)
  • Vista Mart (Sparks, NV)
  • Silver State Food Mart (Reno, NV)
  • Santa Rosa Station (Winnemucca, NV)
  • Rye Patch Petroleum (Lovelock, NV)
  • McCarran Mart (Sparks, NV)
  • Boomtown Chevron (Verdi, NV)
  • Hangar 32 (Provo, UT)
  • Extra Mart (Park City, UT)
  • Extra Mile (Salt Lake City and Draper, UT)
  • Jacksons Food Stores (AZ, CA, ID, NV, OR, UT, WA)

The exact items included in the recall are as follows:

Item Retail NameDetailed Description of ProductUPCLot Codes
CK Turkey and Cheese SandwichClosed faced turkey and cheese sandwich98364400014124039, 24040,24043, 24044
Jacksons Turkey and CheeseClosed faced turkey and cheese sandwich98364260156224039, 24040, 24043, 24044
CK Egg Salad SandwichClosed faced egg salad sandwich98364400009724039, 24040, 24043, 24044
Jacksons Egg SaladClosed faced egg salad sandwich98364254099124039, 24040, 24043, 24044
CK Chicken Salad SandwichClosed faced chicken salad sandwich on a croissant98364410003224039, 24040, 24043, 24044
Jacksons Chicken SaladClosed faced chicken salad sandwich on a croissant98364254156124039, 24040, 24043, 24044

No reactions or customer complaints have been recorded to date.

A new bread source for sandwiches included sesame and the allergen was incorrectly left off of updated sandwich labels. The labels have been updated and any future possibility of cross contact has been eliminated.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by phone at (208) 888-5112 from 9 am – 4:30 pm MST, Monday through Friday — or by email at ck.quality@capitoldist.com.

Related Articles

Dairy

After More than 40 Years of Advocacy, FDA Issues Final Order on Yogurt Standard of Identity Consistent with Guidance from the International Dairy Foods Association

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy April 13, 2023

Joseph Scimeca, PhD, senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs for the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), issued the following statement today on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) final order to modify the yogurt standard of identity final rule, published on June 9, 2021, in line with IDFA’s requested changes and objections: