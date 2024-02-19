P&H Milling Group Expands Flour Production Facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Hamilton, Ont. – P&H Milling Group and Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited (P&H) have announced a significant expansion at its Hamilton, Ont., facility.

The latest expansion includes two new storage silos – for handling essential feed ingredients such as soymeal and distillers dried grains, along with wheat to service the flour mills – and the construction of a third flour mill scheduled to begin in March 2024.

The existing P&H Hamilton flour mill, operational since 2017, marked a historic moment as the first new flour mill built in Ontario in 75 years. This facility, doubled in capacity in 2020 with a second mill and increased storage.

