Weston Foods Names Suppliers of the Year

Weston Foods today announced its Suppliers of the Year, recognizing suppliers that exemplify the North American bakery’s value of commitment and went beyond expectations to help it deliver for its customers in the areas of quality, service, competitiveness and sustainability.

Each year, the company selects four award recipients, one for each of its four procurement towers of Commodities, Ingredients, Indirect Procurement and Packaging.

This year’s recipients are:

Commodities – P&H Milling Group : A flour supplier with best-in-class assets that delivers consistently and reliably for Weston Foods

– : A flour supplier with best-in-class assets that delivers consistently and reliably for Weston Foods Ingredients – Port Royal Mills: A whole grain milling and blending manufacturer that’s well-regarded for being a solutions-focused and innovative partner

A whole grain milling and blending manufacturer that’s well-regarded for being a solutions-focused and innovative partner Indirect Procurement – Gforce Custom Fabrications & Installation Inc. : A stainless steel metal fabrication and installation services provider that has helped Weston Foods execute multiple capital projects across our bakery, delivering on schedule and with high quality

: A stainless steel metal fabrication and installation services provider that has helped Weston Foods execute multiple capital projects across our bakery, delivering on schedule and with high quality Packaging – E.B. Box Company: A leading manufacturer of custom and standard folding carton boxes that is highly-collaborative and responsive

“The Supplier of the Year Awards is just one way we show our appreciation for our supplier partners,” said Jonathan Ingram, VP Business Productivity, Procurement & Sustainability.

“Award recipients distinguish themselves by embodying Weston Foods’ value of commitment, demonstrating ownership and accountability over the work they do,” Ingram added. “This year’s recipients have gone beyond our expectations, displaying top-notch service, partnership and agility. We look forward to continuing to grow our businesses together.”

About Weston Foods

As a leading North American bakery company, Weston Foods bakes breads, rolls, donuts, pies, cakes, bagels, tortillas, cookies, crackers and more. The company produces many well-loved brands including ACE Bakery®, Wonder®, Country Harvest®, D’Italiano®, Casa Mendosa™, Dave’s Killer Bread* and Gadoua®, to name a few. The company also supplies ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to the dairy industry and produces U.S. Girl Scout Cookies®. Weston Foods has more than 35 locations throughout North America and approximately 6,000 employees who proudly operate its bakeries, distribution centres and corporate offices. Weston Foods products are sold at North American retailers, supermarket chains and foodservice outlets.