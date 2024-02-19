These 2024 Wedding Cake Trends Will Sweeten Your Dessert Table

A wedding cake isn’t just something to serve after dinner—it’s a prime moment for a fun photo op and a direct extension of your wedding decor (not to mention the most special cake you’ll probably ever eat). So why not do something that’s never been done? In 2024, the wedding cake trends are all about turning your cake into a total conversation piece, and we couldn’t be more excited.

“For 2024 wedding cakes, we have these key words for you: BIGGER = better!” says Kelsey Connely, owner, creative director and principal planner and designer at Downey Street Events in San Francisco, California. “Wedding cakes have been making a comeback after taking a backseat in the last few years to dessert displays and other unique types of dessert offerings. However, with many recent celebrity weddings showcasing gorgeous, multi-tiered wedding cakes (such as Sofia Richie and Elliott Grainge and Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts), statement cakes that are still classically beautiful are definitely going to be a trend in 2024.”

