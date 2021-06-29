Allen Lund Company announces Jayme Crawford as manager of LTL Services for ALC Logistics.

Jayme has many years of progressive experience in the transportation and logistics industry and takes great pride in his ability to cultivate long-lasting relationships and build networks within the industry. He considers some of his greatest strengths his trustworthy nature and high energy, active approach to business. He is skilled in all modes of transportation but is most familiar with LTL, Truckload, and Final Mile.

Executive VP, Kenny Lund stated, “Jayme comes to ALC Logistics with a wealth of knowledge in the LTL industry and a great attitude to build the division. With several LTL products in place, we have an excellent base as a starting point and high expectations for Jayme to guide the division with rapid growth as the goal.”



Jayme commented, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have joined a well-respected and family-oriented company. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of taking our LTL product offering to the next level(s) and well beyond. I am eager and excited for the collaboration and innovation to come with all departments, offices, and the team in NC at ALC.”



Jayme Crawford is the new manager of LTL Services for ALC Logistics. He joins Allen Lund Company with over 12 years of industry experience. Jayme attended the University of Kansas and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications/Media Studies.



About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 525 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here: https://www.allenlund.com