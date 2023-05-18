Alpine Fresh and Procacci Brothers host golf tournament to benefit Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Miami, FL— Grower, shipper, and marketers Alpine Fresh and Procacci Brothers joined forces to host a charity golf tournament in Doral, Florida, to benefit Metavivor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the specific fight of women and men living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The tournament, organized by Mike Kelly and Gabby Procacci, honored Kerry O’ridoan, the daughter of a dear friend and colleague who lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer in April of 2022 at 31 years old.

Participants played the famed “Blue Monster,” challenging their golf skills while helping to raise over $150,000.00 for Metavivor.

“We were so pleased to sell out our inaugural tournament for such a great cause,” says Jose Sanchez, President of Alpine Fresh.

Each year, 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with breast cancer. Six to ten percent of these diagnoses are metastatic, or stage IV, and approximately another 30% of breast cancer patients develop metastatic breast cancer. Although 30% of all breast cancer patients will metastasize, only 2-5% of research funding goes to metastatic breast cancer.

METAvivor funds MBC research through a scientific peer-review process, with 100% of its donations going towards research grants. Their mission is to transition metastatic breast cancer from a terminal diagnosis to a chronic, manageable disease with a decent quality of life.

“What a pleasure to spend time with friends and family for a cause close to me,” says J.M. Procacci of Procacci Brothers. “We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

To find out more information and support METAvivor, please visit www.metavivor.org.

