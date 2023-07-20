Babé Farms Unveils Exciting New Offerings: Introducing Baby Butter Cakes and Platinum Blonde Frisée Salad

Santa Maria, CA – Babé Farms, a prominent grower/shipper, is set to captivate audiences with the introduction of two remarkable products at the IFPA Foodservice Conference in Monterey, CA on Friday, July 28.

The latest addition to Babé’s esteemed collection of luxury lettuces is none other than Baby Butter Cakes™. These petite heads of butter lettuce, available in both green and red varieties, derive their name from their delectable buttery flavor and captivating cake-like shape. Embracing a soft and luscious texture with ribboning leaves that beautifully cradle dressings, Baby Butter Cakes™ offer an abundance of convenience. These luxury lettuces boast three times the number of leaves compared to an average butterhead lettuce. Each piece maintains a uniform shape and size, exemplifying Babé Farms’ unwavering commitment to quality and consistency.

Additionally, Babé Farms is proud to present a fresh twist on one of its signature items. The all-new Platinum Blonde Frisée™ Salad enhances the beloved Blonde Frisée™ by elevating the culinary experience for chefs. Trimmed, pre-washed, and ready to be eat, this exciting addition provides unparalleled convenience in foodservice operations, significantly reducing both preparation time and labor in the kitchen.

Ande Manos, Director of Sales & Marketing for Babé Farms, expressed enthusiasm for these distinctive offerings. “Babé Farms is thrilled to introduce these unique, new items our team has worked so hard on,” Manos commented. “As we finalize our production and supply plans, our supplies are currently limited. We highly value the feedback from our esteemed customers, as it will be instrumental in ensuring a seamless introduction and efficient distribution. We kindly request our buyers to promptly contact their sales representatives with their estimated weekly purchasing volume.”

Experience the innovation firsthand by visiting Babé Farms at The Foodservice Conference, where they can be found at booth #718. Take this opportunity to explore these exciting new items that are poised to disrupt the salad industry.

