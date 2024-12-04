Baker Farms Recalls Baker Brand Curly Mustard Due to Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Baker Farms Produce December 4, 2024

Norman Park, GA – Baker Farms is recalling their Baker Farms Curly Mustard, 16 oz. plastic bags with BEST BY 11-21-2024, UPC: 8 13098 02018 4, Lot Code: bak144-6806 due to contamination of Listeria monocytogenesListeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On 11-29-2024 the firm was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The product was packed on 11/4/2024 and distributed between 11/5/2024 – 11/9/2024. This product was packaged in clear plastic bags and sold to distribution centers located in the states of: AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, TN & TX.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Please see the pictures below for further identification.

Products affected are:

ProductSizeUPCProduction CodeBEST BY
Baker Farms Curly Mustard16 oz8 13098 02018 4bak144-680611-21-2024

The Best by Date and Production Code is located on the front of each package. No other bagged greens are included in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the product but to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Baker Farms (844) 761-2244 Monday – Friday 8:00 am–5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

