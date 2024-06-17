AAHU Barah USA Inc. Recalls Product Due to Undeclared Sulfites

AAHU BARAH USA INC. of Hicksville, NY is recalling 19 Boxes of Aahu Barah Apricot Roll 14OZ because it contains Sulfites which was not declared on the label. People who have a severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume these products.

Aahu Barah Apricot Roll 14OZ was distributed in New York, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Georgia through retail stores.

The product is sold in clear plastic bags [6 inch by 8 inch] packing with the Aahu Barah Label on the front and back. The product is labeled Apricot Roll on both the front and back. The size of the product is 14 OZ, the expiration date is Dec 2025, the UPC code is 882475000279.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The undeclared sulfites was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Sulfites in the Apricot Roll.

Consumers who have purchased Aahu Barah Apricot Roll 14 OZ are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-396-0710.