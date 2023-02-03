ABA Recognizes Frank Yiannas’s Leadership at the FDA

Following the announcement of his upcoming departure from the agency, the American Bakers Association (ABA) recognizes and commends Frank Yiannas’s leadership and service to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a time of tremendous global turmoil and technological change.

A statement from ABA’s President and CEO, Eric Dell:

“A recipient of ABA’s prestigious Bakers’ Dozen Award in 2020, Yiannas helped provide bakers and other food supply sectors with critical regulatory flexibility that enabled food makers to keep producing when there were impactful supply disruptions. Yiannas also championed practical solutions, educational resources, and invaluable tools during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

