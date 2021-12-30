Relish Foods, Inc Recalls Frozen Tuna Steaks Because of Possible Health Risk

On December 27, 2021, Relish Foods, Inc of El Segundo, California voluntarily initiated the recall of Frozen Pacific Fusion Brand 10 oz Tuna Steaks. The recall was the result of a consumer complaint whereafter sampling by FDA revealed that the product has potential to contain elevated levels of histamines which can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning. Symptoms, including a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, can appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish. If symptoms are severe, an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment. Relish Foods Inc is continuing the investigation with FDA as to what caused the problem.

Product was distributed in Northern California and made for sale at Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky Stores from October 6th, 2021 potentially up to December 27th, 2021. Product was sold to consumers as frozen 10 oz tuna steaks. 10 oz tuna steaks sold individually would have been labeled with the following dates and production code: Production Date : July 2021 Best Before : July 2023 R11G2821D22A D2091A. This information can readily be found on the packaging of the individual tuna steaks in the top right corner:

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall.

Consumers concerned about whether the tuna steaks they purchased may be part of the recalled product should check with the store from which they purchased the tuna. Currently Relish Foods does not believe that any affected product is still available for purchase by consumers. Apart from initial complaint, Relish Foods has not received any other complaints to date.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-301-0881, Mondays through Fridays, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. (PDT).