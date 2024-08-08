Metro Produce Distributors Inc. Recalls Fresh Guacamole Because of Possible Health Risk

Metro Produce Distributors Inc. Produce August 7, 2024

Company Announcement

Metro Produce Distributors Inc. of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is voluntarily recalling all Lunds & Byerlys fresh guacamole products with a use-by date of August 2, 2024, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The fresh guacamole was sold at Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores located throughout the Twin Cities area and St. Cloud. The product was also available in select locations ‘Taco Mas’ food bars from July 27-31. The products are packaged in clear plastic containers.

These products are affected by the recall:

ProductSizeUse-by Date
Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Guacamole14 ounceAugust 2, 2024
Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Smokin’ Guacamole10 ounceAugust 2, 2024
Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Spicy Guacamole10 ounceAugust 2, 2024
Lunds & Byerlys Pico de Gallo/Guacamole Tray18 ounceAugust 2, 2024
Lunds & Byerlys Deli Guacamole56 ounceAugust 2, 2024

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed that the finished products could potentially contain the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as they continue their investigation. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who have purchased Lunds & Byerlys fresh guacamole products with a use-by date of August 2, 2024 are urged to destroy the products or return them to any Lunds & Byerlys stores for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Metro Produce at 612-436-3825.

Related Articles

Deli

Russ Davis Wholesale Recalls Chicken Wrap Products

USDA FSIS Deli December 20, 2018

Russ Davis Wholesale, Inc., a Pueblo, Colo. establishment, is recalling approximately 956 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains eggs, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.