Eat Your Sweets! NatureSweet Debuts Fun, Healthy & Convenient Back to School Snack – Cherubs to Go PAW Patrol

Nutritious snack served in convenient palm-sized container is the perfect treat for lunch boxes and backpacks

SAN ANTONIO — NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agricultural company in North America and the number one snacking tomato brand, is thrilled to add a little more joy into the healthy snacking category. This August, NatureSweet Cherubs® To Go snack packs will include a whimsical addition to the top seal of each To Go product by showcasing the beloved rescue pups from PAW Patrol®, the top-rated animated preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon.

Tucked inside each 2.25oz container are a handful of washed and ready-to-eat NatureSweet Cherubs® — the number one selling snacking tomatoes that are both nutritious and delicious.

“Parents often seek creative ways to incorporate fresh produce into their children’s daily diets,” says Lori Castillo, Vice President of Marketing, “especially throughout the busy school year. Our sweet Cherubs are washed and ready-to-eat, the perfect grab-and-go option that fits conveniently into any lunchbox or backpack. We hope this PAW Patrol collaboration supports parents and caregivers in offering a nutritious alternative for children, eliminating the need for any prep work.”

According to a study by the CDC last year, many children between the ages of 1-5 years are not eating fruits and vegetables daily. In fact, one in two did not eat a daily vegetable and one in three did not eat a daily fruit (CDC, Feb. 17, 2023).

NatureSweet created Cherubs® To Go to fulfill consumer demand for healthy and convenient snacking. The breathable seal on top of each package allows the snacking tomatoes to retain their natural freshness. Cherubs® To Go PAW Patrol is available in a three pack and are the perfect grab and go snack that is crush proof, convenient, and perfectly portioned.

NatureSweet Cherubs® To Go Paw Patrol three-packs can be found at Walmart, Albertsons, ShopRite, Tops, Big Y, Food City, Dierbergs Markets, and Schnucks. Ask your local grocer if you’d like to see it in your store!

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the #1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.