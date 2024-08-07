Winn-Dixie Offers A+ Savings and Community Giving to Ace the Back-to-School Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is helping customers pencil in savings on their grocery shopping list for the back-to-school season with a wide selection of everyday low prices, top-of-the-class discounts on favorite products and award-winning rewards. To continue supporting local students, the neighborhood grocer is also donating vital funds to schools across its five-state footprint through its Community Bag with a Giving Tag program during the month of August.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We know our customers are looking for convenience and affordability, and Winn-Dixie is dedicated to helping families save valuable time and money during the busy back-to-school season. By providing winning savings families can count on and giving back to our neighborhood schools through initiatives like our Community Bag with a Giving Tag program, we remain committed to ensuring every student has the resources and nutrition they need for a successful academic year. Together, we can help our future leaders thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

Winn-Dixie takes pride in championing educational opportunities for neighbors in the local communities it serves, and the grocer is proud to give back through its Community Bag with a Giving Tag program to kickstart the school year. For each purchase of the specially designed reusable bag made during the month of August, the grocer will donate $1 directly to each store’s local school partner to ensure staff and educators have the supplies and resources they need to set their students up for success. The vibrant community bags are made from recycled materials and are available for purchase at all Winn-Dixie locations for $2.99. By purchasing a Community Bag, customers can easily help make a difference in supporting their community’s local school while also benefiting the environment by reducing the use of paper and plastic bags.

Families are expecting to spend an average of $874.68 on school necessities for children in elementary through high school, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation.1 To help stretch budgets further, Winn-Dixie is committed to helping shoppers save more on delicious, wholesome food to nourish their children’s learning.

Winn-Dixie is lowering prices – and holding them down – with its signature Price Hold program, which offers seasonal price reductions on more than 1,000 of the most-shopped grocery essentials to enable customers to maximize their grocery budgets when picking up their family’s favorites. Shoppers can enjoy savings on products identified by blue Price Hold tags, spanning a wide range of necessities for quick breakfasts, easy lunches, convenient dinners and satisfying snacks for students and their families.

Customers are encouraged to try the grocer’s line of Own Brand products – Essentials, SE Grocers, Prestige and Know & Love – to save an average of 20% compared to national brands. With a commitment to quality and value, the grocer’s line of Own Brand products offers thousands of staple grocery items at lower everyday prices without sacrificing quality. The Know & Love line provides products using ingredients customers know, to create the everyday products they’ll love at prices they can afford. Every item is free from nearly 100 undesirable ingredients, such as certified color additives, partially hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup and sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and sucralose. Savvy back-to-school shoppers will find clean label essentials to save on creating delicious kid-friendly meals with products including fresh produce, milk and dairy alternatives, nitrate-free lunch meats, cereal and granola, organic whole grains as well as canned and frozen fruit and vegetables.

Customers can also maximize their savings by using the grocer’s award-winning loyalty program, which offers additional deals, digital coupons and points that can be redeemed for discounts on groceries. Simply activate exclusive percent back offers and discover personalized digital coupons through the Winn-Dixie app or website to chalk up incredible savings.

School is in, and prices are down! For additional information on savings and rewards, customers are invited to stop in their neighborhood store or visit WinnDixie.com.

