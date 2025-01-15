Weston, FL – Thx! (www.thxdreams.com), a social impact program connecting consumers with farmworkers, announces the expansion of its sustainability initiative with new and returning partnerships from leading produce companies. This expansion will bring Thx!-branded products to more major retailers in 2025, including Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie, and others. The program features a variety of produce, including kiwis, blueberries, cherries, pears, grapes, asparagus, lemons, citrus, and peppers, fostering meaningful connections between consumers and the individuals who cultivate their food while providing significant value to participating produce brands.

Key partners such as El Pedregal, Camposol, Imok Global, Kuara, FruVeg, SunFed, Classic Harvest, and Fudi-Food are collaborating with Thx! to enhance their relationships with shoppers and retailers, and more are scheduled to launch in the months ahead. This collaboration focuses on creating engaging consumer experiences, increasing brand visibility, and driving sales. Thx!-branded produce will be available nationwide, sharing the inspiring stories of farmworkers and helping brands differentiate themselves in the competitive produce market.

Thx! products are easily identifiable by distinctive labeling, featuring clear PLU codes or branded clamshell packaging. Each item includes a sticker showcasing a photo of the farmworker who picked or packed the produce, along with a QR code. Scanning the code allows consumers to view videos highlighting the farmworkers’ stories and aspirations. Every purchase contributes to fulfilling a farmworker’s dream—at no additional cost to the shopper—cultivating a deeper connection to the food they consume.

Plus, according to a recent survey of 3,452 consumers conducted by Farm Star Living®, 95.8% of respondents said that they would rather purchase a product that supported farmworkers, given the same cost, over a product that did not.

“Thx! is poised for a remarkable year,” says Martin Casanova, co-founder of Thx!. “This program creates a true win-win-win: for our produce partners, retailers, and 1 farmworkers. It also offers shoppers a unique and meaningful experience. We are committed to expanding our partnerships with produce companies and retailers and are deeply grateful for the opportunity to positively impact the lives of farmworkers.”

Thx! is redefining the consumer-food relationship by offering brands and retailers a unique way to create value and purpose. By bridging the gap between consumers and farmworkers, Thx! is driving a movement of ‘doing good, ’ transparency, and sustainable impact within the produce industry.

About Thx!

Thx! is a groundbreaking social impact program that connects consumers with the hardworking farmworkers who cultivate their food. Through innovative labeling and packaging, Thx! shares farmworkers’ stories by featuring their photos and QR codes that link to videos showcasing their lives and dreams. Thx! Is driving a movement of gratitude, transparency, and sustainable impact. For More Information: Please contact Mary Blackmon, Media Relations for THX!, at media@thxdreams.com, for an interview with THX! Visit our Instagram page as well: @thx_dreams and PHOTOS available upon request.