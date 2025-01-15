Sun World Names Bernardo Calvo Chief Executive Officer

David Marguleas Moves to Executive Chair

BAKERSFIELD – Sun World International announced that their president, Bernardo Calvo, has been named Chief Executive Officer and David Marguleas becomes Sun World’s Executive Chair.

“Bernardo’s experience, wisdom, and work ethic are beyond what I could have hoped for, and I’m delighted to appoint him CEO, confident that he’s the ideal leader for Sun World’s ambitious next chapter,” said Marguleas. “Bernardo’s been an integral part of our recent growth moves and has already proven himself to be the respected leader inside our company, that he is known to be in our industry.”

Calvo is now responsible for leading all corporate and operational functions. Before joining Sun World, he spent the bulk of his career at the Monsanto Company, now part of Bayer AG, in leadership roles across multiple countries. He held CEO positions in regions around the world, as well as Global Head for some of the company’s franchises with responsibility for thousands of team members and several billion dollars per year.

Calvo noted, “I’m humbled and incredibly excited to take the helm of Sun World in the years ahead. This is a special company that puts the needs of customers first and operates with integrity in all things. These pivots in focus for myself and David are designed to capitalize on the many opportunities that exist to be seized in the exceedingly favorable climate we find ourselves in.”

Marguleas becomes Executive Chair and will focus on leading Sun World’s Board of Directors, as well as driving value-add strategic initiatives in service to producers, including expansion of the company’s genetics offerings. “I’ve been keen to focus more intently on strategies that can add significant benefits for our customers and impact for our company. Having the ideal team in place makes this possible,” added Marguleas.

In addition to these changes, Sun World has been slowly and carefully adding top talent to its executive ranks. Every member of Sun World’s Leadership Team has been an important strategic promotion or hire over the last several years. This effort helps to ensure the right mix of skills to help Sun World realize its potential as an enterprise driven by new technologies, accelerated advancements in science, and a push toward sustainability.

About Sun World

Sun World International is a global fruit variety development and licensing company, propelled by emerging technologies, and rooted since its inception in the principles of sustainability. Sun World pioneered seedless grape varietal development and its licensing and formalized their fruit genetics program three decades ago. Sun World specializes in table grapes, citrus, mangoes, stone fruit, cherries, and soon – avocados. www.sun-world.com