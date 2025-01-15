With Focus on ‘Get It Fresh’ Insight, Organic Produce Summit Opens Anticipated Retailer Registration

MONTEREY, CA. – The highly anticipated event, Organic Produce Summit, has officially opened registration for qualified retailers, as the only dedicated hub for connecting fresh growers, shippers and processors and retail buyers. The leading organic and fresh produce event provides the freshest insights on organic produce and will take place July 9-10, 2025 in Monterey, CA.

Qualified retailers will receive complimentary registration and hotel stay, as well as the opportunity to join one of the many field tours showcasing North America’s most innovative and progressive organic producers.

The ninth annual Organic Produce Summit hosts over 200 organic growers, shippers and processors showcasing innovative solutions and products in the organic and fresh produce market. The 2025 event will also feature keynote presentations and a curated educational program discussing up-and-coming trends, strategies and insights in the organic produce industry from a variety of experts.

Keigan Roos, Event Manager, Organic Produce Summit, states; “Retailers and buyers are extremely important to OPS because they play a key role in connecting fresh, healthy products from grower/shippers to consumers. We are looking forward to welcoming this audience back to OPS for another must-attend year to network and learn from one another to further grow the organic fresh produce business.”

Retailer registration can be found at www.organicproducesummit.com. General attendee registration will open on February 4.

More information about Organic Produce Summit can be found on the website, or via email at info@organicproducesummit.com.

Follow Organic Produce Summit on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest show updates, announcements and trending topics in the organic produce industry.

About The Organic Produce Summit

The Organic Produce Summit, founded in 2016, takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. The Organic Produce Summit is a part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry. For more information visit www.newhope.com. To learn more about The Organic Produce Summit, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network’s purpose is to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. New Hope Network is at the forefront of the natural, organic, and conscious products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service providers, ingredient suppliers, media and investors, New Hope Network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research, and consultative services. For more information visit www.newhope.com.