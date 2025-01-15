RYPEN Technology is a Finalist for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award

It’s Fresh Ltd is proud to announce its RYPEN Case liner is a finalist in the 2025 Fruit Logistica Innovation Awards – Technology.

Originally designed for the table grape industry, the RYPEN Case liner can deliver growers and exporters benefits such as reduced bunch weight loss, lower levels of waste, and better condition on arrival.

Indicative results on grapes grown in countries like South Africa, Chile, and Peru transiting into the EU, US, Asia, & UK over 30+ days, reveal circa 2.6% higher delivered weights (as a result of reduced respiration), up to 85% reduction in defect incidences, and a consistent 30% improvement in rachis scores.

When implementing RYPEN Technology, exporters and growers report potential ROIs of 300-500% relative to the incremental technology cost, and even higher results in destinations where greener rachis provides a premium.

Manufacturing is now established in both South Africa and Chile, with distribution agreements enabling the table grape industry in those countries, as well as in Peru, to readily access the RYPEN Case liner for the current 2024/25 grape export season. Those same distribution channels can be used to service additional fruit growers and exporters with similar needs – stone fruit and golden/red kiwis for example.

Graham Ellis, CEO of It’s Fresh, commented on the news that the product had been shortlisted for the innovation award at Fruit Logistica: “The rapid development and deployment of the RYPEN Case Liner is a credit to the whole Its Fresh team, and I’m thrilled that the team’s work is being recognised through this shortlisting for the FLIA award. We’re experiencing rapidly growing demand for the liner because of its potential to transform the long-range transit of table grapes and other fruits. That demand emerges because it fundamentally solves a clear industry need with a drop-in replacement/upgrade to the existing case liner and delivers a great return on investment.”Other RYPEN product formats are also available for stone fruit, raspberry, blueberry, avocado and fresh-cut fruit categories, delivering ethylene management. So far, there are RYPEN teams and distributors based in Chile, Peru, South Africa, Spain & the UK providing customer support for the product lines.

About It’s Fresh Ltd:

It’s Fresh specializes in post-harvest ethylene management, developing and supplying packaging technology solutions that capture the molecule responsible for the ripening process of fresh produce. By moderating ethylene levels during storage or transit, the rate of ripening can be slowed, but critically, without negatively impacting the eating quality of the fruit at destination. As a result, the produce arrives in better condition at destination, with greater potential shelf-life and a reduction in food losses. Based in the UK, It’s Fresh launched the RYPEN brand to support the commercialization of the second generation of its ethylene moderating technology.