Gold Media Award for Slow Flowers Journal

Slow Flowers Journal and BLOOM Imprint have received the GOLD LAUREL MEDIA AWARD from GardenComm (Garden Communicators International) in the Consumer Magazine category for the Winter 2023 issue.

This coveted honor goes to BLOOM Imprint, Slow Flowers’ publishing arm, and collaborators Debra Prinzing (editorial director) and Robin Avni (creative director). It is the third time GardenComm has recognized Slow Flower Journal for publishing excellence. We previously received Silver Laurel Media Awards for our American Flowers Week (Summer 2021) special issue and our Harvest + Holidays (Fall 2022) issue.

To read the rest of the article, please visit: Slow Flowers Journal