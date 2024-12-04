Ivan López Van der Veen Elected Chairman of The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA), Fiona MacMillan Named Chair of Global Seafood Communicators

Rome, Italy – The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA), a global organization representing the international fishing industry, has announced the election of Ivan López Van der Veen, Vice President of CEPESCA (Spanish Confederation of Fisheries), as its new Chairperson. The appointment was formalized during ICFA’s General Assembly held in Rome, where members addressed pressing global challenges such as decarbonization, climate change, food security, nutrition, and combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

López, a seasoned leader with 25 years of professional experience in the fisheries sector, holds a degree in international affairs and economics. He is the General Manager of Pesquera Ancora, Chairman of the European Union’s Long Distance Advisory Council, and leads the European Bottom Fishing Alliance (EBFA).

“It is an honor to have been chosen to lead this incredible organization,” López said. “I have a firm commitment to advancing ICFA’s mission and ensuring a sustainable future for our industry worldwide. By working together, we can meet the challenges ahead and continue to provide essential contributions to global nutrition and livelihoods.”

In addition to López’s election, Fiona MacMillan, General Manager of Communications and Marketing for Seafood New Zealand, was named Chair of the Global Seafood Communicators (GSC). This forum, dedicated to advancing effective communication within the seafood sector, plays a critical role in shaping public understanding of the industry’s contributions to sustainable food systems.

“I’m thrilled to lead the Global Seafood Communicators at a time when the seafood industry is increasingly recognized for its importance to global food security and as a source of healthy and sustainable protein,” said MacMillan. “I look forward to collaborating with communicators from around the world to share the positive stories of our sector and amplify the voice of seafood as a solution to many global challenges.”

Since 1988 the International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) has been a unified seafood policy voice committed to the sustainable use of marine resources and dedicated to global food security.