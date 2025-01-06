BCfresh Appoints Industry Veteran Steve Roosdahl as New Chief Executive Officer

Delta, British Columbia — BCfresh, a 100% grower-owned and operated company, announced the appointment of Steve Roosdahl as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2, 2025. Roosdahl will succeed Murray Driediger, who will retire on March 31, 2025, following an 18-year tenure leading the organization.

Roosdahl joins BCfresh with nearly 30 years of distinguished experience in the international fresh produce industry. His appointment follows an exceptional 29-year career at The Oppenheimer Group (Oppy), where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations and Food Safety. He holds an Executive MBA from Athabasca University.

“Steve’s deep industry expertise and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to lead BCfresh into its next chapter,” said Peter Guichon, Chair of the BCfresh Board of Directors. “His extensive background in operations, technology, and supply chain management aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for the future.”

At Oppy, Roosdahl played a transformative role in managing the company’s North American distribution network. His achievements include developing sophisticated in- house computer systems, expanding warehousing operations across Western Canada and California, and successfully launching a third-party logistics division.

Roosdahl’s industry leadership extends beyond his corporate roles. He has served as Chair of the Technology Committee with the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, Co-chair of the Produce Traceability Initiative, Director of Produce Supply, and contributes to the International Fresh Produce Association’s Food Safety and Sustainability Committees.

Outgoing CEO Murray Driediger, who has successfully led BCfresh since 2007, endorsed the appointment: “Steve brings an outstanding track record in the produce industry and deep familiarity with our operations and management team. His exceptional IT background and expertise in produce supply chain management position him as one of North America’s leading experts in the field.”

BCfresh has established a comprehensive succession plan, with Roosdahl joining the organization on January 2, 2025, for a strategic three-month transition. Working in close partnership with Driediger, Roosdahl will focus on deepening relationships with growers and customers while ensuring BCfresh continues its momentum in sustainable farming practices and supply chain innovation.

Looking ahead to his new role, Roosdahl commented: “I am honoured to join BCfresh and build upon the strong foundation Murray and the team have established. The company’s commitment to its grower-owners and focus on sustainable local agriculture align perfectly with my vision for the future of produce. I see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology and innovation while staying true to the core values and deep agricultural roots that define BCfresh.”

About BCfresh

BCfresh is a 100% grower-owned and operated company, working with over 70 family farms throughout the province, with the majority situated in the lush and fertile lower mainland. Our passion for delivering high-quality, fresh produce drives us to serve wholesale, retail, and foodservice customers throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.