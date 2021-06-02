Oppy Sets Up Northwest Cherry Harvest for Sweet Season

With eager domestic and international markets knocking on their door, Oppy and Orchard View Cherries are counting down the days to their fast-paced seven-week cherry harvest come summer.

Abundant with a seamless transition from its California crop, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world anticipates an exceptional yield in the Orchard View label for 2021 — marking its dozenth season together. Harvest is expected to begin the second week of June, with peak availability at the end of the month, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

“We’ve had nice weather for phenomenal size and quality. The trees are looking really healthy with deep green and shiny leaves, it’s so important they look happy at this stage to take good care of our cherries,” said Orchard View President Brenda Thomas, fourth generation of the family-owned-and-operated business. “It’s looking to be a consistent and evenly spread crop. With some warmer weather on its way, it will give the cherries a chance to develop some good sugars that will be enjoyed in the coming weeks.”

Upgrading its Unitec optical sorting line to the Cherry Vision 3.0 this year, even more precision, consistency and overall quality will be included in this season’s packs, “Further blowing away what people expect from the Orchard View brand,” said Oppy’s Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne. Oppy offers the label in bags, clamshells and for the second season, in a top-seal pack.

“Orchard View has firmly established itself as one of the top cherry brands worldwide, with its stature growing each year. The feedback from North American consumers, let alone the domestic retail trade and international markets, has been nothing short of astonishing. It exemplifies all the hard work Brenda and her team have put into growing and grading their cherries to the highest possible levels,” Milne said.

Initially launching the brand’s “Pick Your Moments” positioning five years ago, the message highlights the importance of savoring those special moments in life. An idea that has resonated with consumers in different ways through the years, especially in 2020 when Thomas was warmed by the opportunity to provide such a simple pleasure during a difficult time; the message will have new exciting meaning this summer.

Oppy also recently expanded its imported stone fruit program from Chile, Argentina and New Zealand, doubling volumes to cater to increasing market demand. With nearly year-round availability, the fresh produce giant’s robust cherry offerings now reach May through January. “When it comes to the Northwest crop, we firmly believe that Orchard View is the marquee brand to have on your shelf every summer,” said Milne.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.

About Orchard View Cherries

Tucked away on protected hillsides along the Columbia River Gorge, Orchard View Cherries grow plump and flavorful. For four generations, the Bailey family has perfected the art of cherry growing. Under the guidance of Walter and Mabel Bailey’s great-granddaughter Brenda Thomas, roughly 14,000 tons of preferred cherry varieties are grown annually on over 3,200 acres. Orchard View is unique in that it grows only cherries, unlike many other producers in the region who grow numerous other items, so it can channel specific expertise into unsurpassed cherry flavor and eating experience. Thanks to excellent fruit quality, Orchard View Cherries are highly sought-after domestically and in numerous export markets. Go to www.orchardview.com to learn more.