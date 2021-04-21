Oppy Expands On-the-Ground Presence in Mexico With New Addition to Growing Team

Oppy has added to its extensive team in North America with the hiring of Sergio Ruiz who will focus on building the supply of key items for the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world.

Based in Guadalajara, Ruiz offers a decade of experience in the produce industry in retail and imports as well as various other roles. He also brings to the table a wealth of knowledge of the greenhouse industry in Mexico. In his new role, Ruiz will work on further growing Oppy’s robust offerings across the berry, citrus, avocados and grape categories in addition to the full gamut of fresh produce available from the leading grower.

“As we are growing in Mexico, Sergio will provide a focal point that enables us to expand our international network of partners,” Oppy’s Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne said. “His expertise and enthusiasm will equip us to meet increasing market demand within our flourishing product categories for items from this increasingly important country of origin.”

Oppy is currently marketing greenhouse vegetables, avocados, berries and grapes from Mexico.

“Sergio has worked tirelessly to expand Oppy’s network in Mexico, building strong relationships in the process,” Oppy’s Vice President of Categories, Berries and Greenhouse Jason Fung said. “Our berry and greenhouse categories continue to grow every year and the addition of Sergio to the team will catalyze this growth even further.”

The leading grower of fresh produce has recently made several strategic personnel changes, including promoting Ray Reed to director of global procurement as well as Andres Ribalta to general manager of its Chilean operations. Another key addition to its international team is Sila Louw, who is based in Cape Town, South Africa, strengthening Oppy’s footprint on the continent.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.