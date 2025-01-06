Topline Farms Adds Industry Veteran Chris Veillon to Leadership Team as Vice-President, Marketing

Leamington, ON – Topline Farms®, a family-owned leader in premium greenhouse grown produce, announced the appointment of Chris Veillon as Vice-President, Marketing. A seasoned brand marketing expert with two decades of experience in the greenhouse produce industry, Veillon will spearhead Topline Farms®’ marketing initiatives to enhance brand visibility and drive growth across North America.

Veillon brings a wealth of hands-on knowledge in brand strategy, consumer engagement, and innovative marketing approaches. Known for creating successful product & brand campaigns and having a deep understanding of the industry, Veillon is poised to help take Topline Farms®’ marketing efforts to the next level.

“Adding someone of Chris’ caliber to our team is a game-changer,” said Ken Green, President, Topline Farms®. “His experience and leadership in the fresh produce industry will help us grow the Topline Farms® brand and create greater awareness for our greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables across North America. We are thrilled to have him onboard as we continue to expand our footprint in the market”, said Green.

Veillon will lead Topline Farms®’ efforts to connect with retailers, consumers, and partners, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the greenhouse produce industry supply chain.

“I’m thrilled to join the Topline Farms® leadership team and contribute to building a relevant & impactful family-owned brand in fresh produce,” said Veillon. “The opportunity to highlight the quality, innovation, and sustainability behind Topline Farms® products is exciting, and I look forward to driving meaningful connections with partners across the industry”, said Chris Veillon.

As a vertically integrated fresh produce company with a vast product assortment, the Topline Farms® team will be exhibiting at the upcoming Global Organic Produce Expo (GOPEX) in Aventura, FL January 14th (Booth 402).

For more information about Topline Farms®, visit www.toplinefarms.com.

About Topline Farms®

At Topline Farms®, we combine cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to deliver fresh, flavorful greenhouse grown produce year-round. Through innovation, we optimize yields, enhance taste, and conserve resources, providing high-quality fruits and vegetables from our dedicated family of growers.”