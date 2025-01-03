Kansas Eliminates Grocery Sales Tax as New Year Kicks Off

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas residents are starting the new year with financial relief as the state’s grocery sales tax officially drops to 0%.

The 2022 “Axe the Tax” law initiated a three-year plan to reduce the tax from 6.5%, reaching 4% in 2023, 2% in 2024, and now fully eliminated for most food items.

“It’s a great way to start the new year,” said Eddie Hoyle, a Wichita resident for 59 years. “We’re going to save money at the grocery store, and that’s good for everyone.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KAKE

