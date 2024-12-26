Take Advantage of Post-Holiday Downtime to Help Increase Efficiency in the New Year

Whether you’re fully onboard with digitizing your bakery, you’re in need of a few updates, or you’re uncertain of where to get started, Dawn Foods can help! From managing your bakery’s online account to leveraging social media, online marketing and more, embracing technology can help drive your bakery business.

We’ve written previously about all the ways using an online bakery account can help make managing your bakery easier (read here). If you’re ready to make a change in the New Year, the post-holiday downtime is the perfect time to get set up with a Dawn account to help streamline your operations.

Dawn’s online portal provides you with 24/7 access to your business. You can log on from anywhere, anytime to complete simple tasks or major orders and free up time in your bakery to be focused on what you do best, creating the desserts and treats for your customers!

TIP: If you’re a current Dawn Foods customer, you can create an online bakery store account today! Learn more and sign up at dawnfoods.com/shop/login.

