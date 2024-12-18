Fyffes Ireland Strengthens Sales Team

Irish Banana distributor Fyffes has increased the strength of its sales team with the appointment of Athy man Sean Purcell as its new Head of Sales.

A UCD marketing graduate, Sean is an experienced sales professional, having held a number of senior positions, both in Ireland and overseas. In his new role, based at the Company’s headquarters in Balbriggan, he is responsible for the sales performance of the Fyffes Ireland business.

Welcoming him, Ciaran Sweeney, Managing Director at Fyffes Ireland, says: “The extensive FMCG experience and wide range of skills that Sean brings will strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our customers. Together, we’re focused on delivering success for all stakeholders by keeping the consumer at the heart of everything we do and driving innovation and excellence across the board.”