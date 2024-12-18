Measure to Improve Strengthens Team with Two Strategic New Hires

Salinas, CA – Measure to Improve (MTI), the fresh produce industry’s go-to sustainability experts, is proud to announce two new members to its team: Alexandra Colfer as Communications and Business Development Director and Kubir Sandhu as Sustainability Program Technician. These strategic hires will enhance MTI’s capacity to support the fresh produce industry and advance sustainable agricultural practices.

Alexandra Colfer brings a unique blend of agricultural sustainability expertise, strategic communications, and stakeholder engagement experience. Colfer’s deep-rooted connection to land and water stewardship stems from her family’s dedication to environmental conservation. She holds a B.A. in English Literature and an M.S. in Tropical Plant and Soil Sciences from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“We always tell our clients to communicate their successes, and we need to do the same,” said Nikki Cossio, CEO & Founder of MTI. “Alexandra’s technical and creative communications knowledge will not only help MTI communicate its own success but also improve client communications and experiences.”

Colfer looks forward to expanding MTI’s reach during this transformative period. “Agriculture is evolving, and sustainability is essential to business success and human health,” said Colfer. “MTI has the tools and expertise to guide businesses through this important transition, and I look forward to advancing and implementing practical solutions that create lasting value.”

Further strengthening MTI’s technical capabilities, Kubir Sandhu joins as a Sustainability Program Technician. With an M.S. in Agronomy from Chico State, Sandhu combines his strong data analysis capabilities with extensive field experience in perennial crops, including walnuts, almonds, and olives.

“Joining MTI is an opportunity to apply my hands-on agricultural experience with cutting-edge sustainability practices,” said Sandhu. “I’m excited to help clients implement practical, science- based methodologies and solutions centered around growers and triple-bottom-line principles.”

“Kubir’s research and analytical-driven insights and hands-on in-the-field experience are unique skills that make him a wonderful and valuable addition to our team,” noted Cossio. These strategic appointments reflect MTI’s commitment to collaboration and empowering the industry to proactively navigate evolving market expectations, increasing regulatory requirements, and the growing pressures of climate change.

About Measure to Improve

Ounded in 2014, Measure to Improve’s mission is to help produce companies measure, improve, and credibly promote their sustainability efforts. Our clients include produce growers, packers, shippers, and industry associations across the United States.

Our staff has a proven track record of helping companies identify and implement strategies to increase efficiency and reduce impacts. By supporting clients in setting ambitious, but attainable, sustainability goals, MTI encourages progress that can be validated and marketed. MTI’s projects address a variety of sustainability challenges, including water and energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emission reporting, waste reduction, sustainable packaging, regenerative ag practices, social accountability and sustainability certifications.