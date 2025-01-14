Seafrigo Opens in Vietnam and Appoints Fabian Hautiere to Head Up Operations

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam: Seafrigo, the cold chain logistics expert, specializing in food logistics has opened its first office in Vietnam. At the same time, it has appointed Fabian Hautiere to head up operations in the country as Managing Director.

A new office in Vietnam aligns with the Seafrigo Group’s long-term growth strategy to develop its own operations in key locations around the globe. The new office is located in Ho Chi Minh City, the economic capital of the country with easy access to the main ports and airports and also home to the leading exporters of seafood and fruit.

Vietnam will be both an air and ocean operation and will cater to exports and imports. It is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing economies in South East Asia with an average GDP growth rate of +6% for the last 15 years (excluding the 2 years of COVID where the growth rate was +2.7%). The country also has Free Trade Agreements in place with trading partners including the EU and Asia-Pacific countries.

Fabian Hautiere joins Seafrigo from Kuehne Nagel where he was National Key Account Manager specialising in consumer goods. He also has extensive experience on the operational side of the business where he worked as a Senior Supply Chain Manager for a leading fine food import company in Vietnam where he has lived for the last 12 years.

Says Fabian Hautiere: “This is an exciting time to be setting up the Seafrigo business in Vietnam in its own right. There are many specialist products such as pangasius, shrimps, dragon fruit and mangoes etc, to name just a few, where we will be using our team’s cold chain logistics expertise to bring these goods to markets around the world both by air and ocean. With my long-standing experience in Vietnam, I already knew Seafrigo well. I used and approved their services as an importer in the past, so I am well versed in the company’s passion for excellence and its commitment to the highly specialised chilled and fine foods business, joining them was a natural choice”.

About Seafrigo

For more than 40 years, Seafrigo Group has developed a worldwide network in food logistics within the refrigerated space leading to business partnerships with global clientele and brands.

The company based in Le Havre, which is growing strongly both in France and internationally, now has its own infrastructures in 32 countries and has built up a global network of partners.

Seafrigo Group has 2,500 committed employees who organize the international transport of goods on 5 continents on a daily basis.

It is also the assurance of a controlled global logistics chain: reception of goods, port traction, storage at ambient or controlled temperature, order preparation, management of container loading, shipping and delivery to the final recipient.