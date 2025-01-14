The Institute of Food Technologists’ (IFT) Feeding Tomorrow Fund Opens Scholarship Applications for Food Science Students

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, announced that applications are now open for more than 90 undergraduate and graduate scholarships totaling over $200,000. The scholarships are courtesy of IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund, which encourages, promotes, and rewards the excellence of students pursuing careers in the science of food. Since 1985, IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund has awarded more than 2,800 scholarships and over $3 million to food science students.

IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund provides undergraduate and graduate academic scholarships in various areas, including financial need, community college transfer, first-generation college enrollment, and in fields like food engineering, sensory and consumer science, and pediatric nutrition. Additionally, travel scholarships are available for students to attend IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, held from July 13-16, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Submissions are also open for the Elwood F. Caldwell Graduate Fellowship, which awards a $25,000 stipend. The Fellowship is open to students currently enrolled in a master’s or doctoral program in food science focused on research that addresses the needs and demands of the global food system.

The Fellowship was created from an endowment by long-time IFT member and Fellow, Elwood Caldwell, PhD. Caldwell is widely recognized as one of the pioneers in cereal science for his work as director of research and development for Quaker Oats. Last year’s Elwood F. Caldwell Graduate Fellowship winner was Donpon Wannasin from the University of California Davis.

“IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund supports the brightest young minds as we work to solve the biggest challenges in our global food system. We’re proud to offer our scholarship program, which is one of the largest in the nation for food science students, to foster the next generation of leaders who will help address key issues in the global food system and feed our growing population,” said Nina Steele, IFT Director, Engagement, Inclusion, and Volunteer Development.

Applicants for all scholarships must demonstrate a commitment to the science of food, such as, but not limited to, membership in IFT. Student members gain access to various resources that assist them in their food science careers. This includes participation in the Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) and its competitions, which are among the most prestigious food science competitions for students globally. Submissions for the 2025 IFTSA competitions are now open. Winners and finalists of the competitions will be honored at IFT FIRST.

Last year’s scholarship winners included IFTSA Board members Chamali Kodikari from the University of Manitoba and Josiah Muriuki from the University of Pretoria, South Africa – Muriuki was the recipient of the inaugural PepsiCo Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship. IFTSA is a mission-driven, student-governed organization that supports student members and chapters and aims to develop the future leaders within the science of food.

The application deadline for all scholarships is February 28, 2025.

To learn more and apply, please visit IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund Scholarships page. Interested students may also email International Scholarship and Tuition Services at ContactUs@applyists.com or IFT at feedingtomorrow@ift.org.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of over 11,000 individual members from more than 90 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and innovate to advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science and innovation is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.