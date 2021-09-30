International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Introduces New Online Learning Platform to Industry

CHICAGO — The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced today the launch of its brand-new IFMA Foodservice Education Center, an online learning platform complete with on-demand courses and training opportunities for IFMA members to enrich their knowledge and understanding of doing business in the foodservice industry.

The IFMA Foodservice Education Center includes multi-lesson courses providing the latest foodservice best practices and insights. Industry professionals can select from courses such as ‘Best Practices in National Account Development,’ which provides practical foundations for sales and marketing customer segmentation and joint business planning frameworks, and an on-demand version of ‘Foodservice Fundamentals (TM),’ allowing foodservice newcomers to learn industry basics.

Each course is taught by subject matter experts and includes course materials and templates to activate learning once the course is completed. Additionally, the Foodservice Education Center includes shorter course content such as The Restaurant of the Future and Defining the Future of Foodservice, which is included with IFMA membership.

“The Foodservice Education Center provides foodservice professionals, at multiple levels of experience, with the flexibility to boost their knowledge through a variety of online learning options,” said IFMA President and CEO Larry Oberkfell. “Providing the Center in an online, self-directed portal reflects how professionals want to learn and IFMA is now making this valuable resource available to the industry.”

Based on continued input from IFMA’s Board of Directors and its membership, the Foodservice Education Center learning platform will continuously expand, adding new, relevant courses that allow professionals to enhance their knowledge base and grow their careers and their businesses.

