International Foodservice Manufacturers Association Announces 2020 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

CHICAGO — The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced today the election of officers and directors to its 2020 Board of Directors, including new Board Chairman Perry Miele, President of Nestlé Professional.

“IFMA is very fortunate to have a dedicated membership and board of directors. 2019 was a record year for the association and our success was the direct result of their involvement and commitment to key industry initiatives,” said IFMA President and CEO Larry Oberkfell. “With Perry Miele as Chairman, and the inspired leadership of our directors and new officers, IFMA will continue to provide unparalleled benefit to our membership and lead foodservice together.”

Miele has been a member of IFMA’s Board of Directors since 2013, serving as chairman of several committees including IFMA’s Presidents Conference and Consumer Planning Program. Under his leadership, Mr. Miele leads the board in shaping IFMA programs and initiatives, including the support of the new IFMA Operator Advisory Councils, a forum for leaders within operator foodservice communities.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman alongside our talented Board of Directors in support of our foodservice community,” Mr. Miele said. “I look forward to guiding the work of the board to address the biggest challenges we face as an industry and advancing IFMA’s vision and mission.”

2020 Executive Committee

In addition to Mr. Miele, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the association’s Executive Committee this year:

IFMA First Vice Chairman : Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President – Chief Customer and Business Development Officer – PepsiCo Global Foodservice

: Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President – Chief Customer and Business Development Officer – PepsiCo Global Foodservice IFMA Vice Chairman: Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director – The Hershey Co.

Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director – The Hershey Co. IFMA Vice Chairperson: Jamie McKeon, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation – Rich Products Corporation

Jamie McKeon, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation – Rich Products Corporation IFMA Treasurer: Jim Kinnerk, President – Conagra Foodservice

Jim Kinnerk, President – Conagra Foodservice IFMA Membership Chairman: Ben Wexler, President – Custom Culinary, Inc.

Ben Wexler, President – Custom Culinary, Inc. 2019 Past Chairman: Bill McClellan, CEO & President Frozen Products – Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Bill McClellan, CEO & President Frozen Products – Dawn Food Products, Inc. 2018 Past Chairman: Ben Shanley, President & CEO – Meristem Packaging Company

Ben Shanley, President & CEO – Meristem Packaging Company Education Foundation Chairman: Alec Frisch, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice – Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Alec Frisch, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice – Georgia-Pacific, LLC At Large: Paul Edmondson, PGP Americas Commercial Director – Procter & Gamble Professional

Paul Edmondson, PGP Americas Commercial Director – Procter & Gamble Professional At Large: Teri Trullinger, Group Vice President Field Sales – Cargill

2020 Board Members

Five new members have also been elected to IFMA’s Board of Directors, including:

Kelly Crouse, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Office, Retail & Foodservice – C.H. Gunther & Son

Michael Gilmartin, Head of National Accounts Commercial, US Foodservice – Kraft Heinz Company

Oliver Kelly, Commercial CEO, North America – Kerry

Mary Klakulak-Sclafani, Vice President of Market Innovation Strategy – Genpak LLC

Mark Ourada, Group Vice President, Foodservice – Hormel Foods Corporation

Zach Ramos, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice – Kellogg Company

IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2020:

Luis Andrade, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing – Ventura Foods

Tom Bell, Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods – Wayne Farms, LLC

Alicia Cleary, Senior Director, Industry Relations – Anheuser-Busch

Greg Cocchiarella, Vice President, Global Hospitality – Ecolab

Joe Cusick, Vice President Foodservice – Mondelēz International

Lisa Fisher, Senior Vice President Specialty Channels – Chobani

Ahmad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder – CraftMark Bakery

Don Hornish, Vice President Foodservice – Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Stacey Kearin, Marketing Director/General Business Manager, Foodservice – Land O’ Lakes, Inc.

Joe Kunde, Vice President Indirect & Corporate Distribution – McCain Foods USA, Inc.

Nan Luningham, Vice President Foodservice Marketing and Channel Development – Tyson Foods, Inc.

Craig Murray, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation – High Liner Foods Inc.

Mike Nestor, Vice President Foodservice Sales – Stratas Foods LLC

Ashley Peeples, Senior Vice President Foodservice Sales & Marketing – ARYZTA

Bob Pierce, Senior Vice President North American Sales and Global Accounts – Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

David Rizley, Vice President of Sales – Strategic Accounts Foodservice – Essity Professional Hygiene

John Sattem, Central Zone Vice President, Coca-Cola North America

Tim Wayne, Vice President & General Manager – The J.M. Smucker Company

