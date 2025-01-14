NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss Makes Another Big Play – Partnering With the New Crisppi’s Chicken in Miami 

MIAMI, Fla. — Those craving chicken that’s crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside will find a mouth-watering menu featuring eight different and delicious chicken sandwiches, nuggets, tenders, wings, fries and seven different waffle varieties (with playful toppings like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch) at Crisppi’s Chicken on 2917 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

The brainchild of Philadelphia native Brittany Tolliferreo, her unique concept of Crisppi’s Chicken grabbed the attention of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who was looking for investment opportunities with great potential for expansion. After meeting with experienced restaurateur Tolliferreo and hearing her story, Moss felt he had found the perfect fit with a business model and team that prioritizes community, family and giving back.

“It’s all about helping those who empower the community. Crisppi’s embodies exactly that. As an entrepreneur myself, teaming up with another like-minded go-getter has been everything I imagined it would be,” says Moss.

Tolliferreo admits that carving out an audience in an already jam-packed fast-food industry can be challenging, but she is confident that her flavor-packed, original recipes coupled with high-quality ingredients will keep customers coming back for more.

“We have a proven track record of success, and we have set ourselves apart from an overly saturated market with three key factors: quality, hospitality and execution,” says Tolliferreo.

South Florida-based BYB Extreme — The Backyard Brawl bare-knuckle fighting organization founded by MMA fighting champion Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris and NASCAR powerhouse Mike Vazquez — have also signed on as sponsors of Crisppi’s. They will also partner with BYB on future events and upcoming fights.

Vazquez says, “After meeting with the team at Crisppi’s regarding a sponsorship with BYB Extreme for our local South Florida events, Dada and I left extremely impressed with the team and the full menu, so much so that we decided to partner in this new location!”

The owners are confident the Miami location will prove to be as successful as the team is forecasting, and are already making plans to expand to more locations, always with a focus on intentional growth in neighborhoods where high-quality meals are needed.

For more information, visit https://www.crisppischicken.com/, or follow Crisppi’s on Facebook (Crisppi’s Chicken) and Instagram (@crisppischicken).