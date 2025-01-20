Legendary NFL Star Gears Up for the 16th Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day Campaign with Southern Recipe Pork Rinds

DALLAS — Get ready to CRUNCH into the 16th annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day® campaign, “It’s Crunch Time,” brought to you by Southern Recipe pork rinds. Southern Recipe has partnered with NFL Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas (Class of ’07) to support Coach Mike Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF), which assists former NFL players in need, and to celebrate Pork Rind Appreciation Day®. Football fans and snack enthusiasts alike are invited to participate in the “It’s Crunch Time” campaign, culminating in the biggest football day of the year on February 9, 2025.

Consumers can join the fun and help raise awareness for one of football’s most vital charities. Enter to win a travel package to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, CA, that includes two Super Bowl tickets, hotel and airfare, and, of course, a year’s supply of pork rinds!

From now until Pork Rind Appreciation Day® on February 9, 2025, fans can engage on PorkRinds.com, where they can enter to win the Grand Prize of two tickets to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, CA. and a year’s supply of pork rinds. Don’t miss out—visit PorkRinds.com to get in on the action.

This year’s Pork Rind Appreciation Day® “It’s Crunch Time” campaign is set to amplify Southern Recipe’s passion for football and highlight the perfect pairing—pigskins and pig skins. In honor of this beloved foodie holiday, Southern Recipe is rolling out the red carpet for all pork rind fans—from tailgating aficionados to recipe lovers and peewee players. And who better to champion this year’s campaign than Thomas, a legendary running back for the Buffalo Bills who dazzled fans with his remarkable career. Thomas is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was a key player in the Bills’ four consecutive Super Bowl appearances during the early 1990s.

“Partnering with the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund highlights our commitment to supporting football legends who’ve given us so much,” says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rudolph Foods. “In our 16th year of celebrating Pork Rind Appreciation Day®, we’re proud to support this vital charity and show our gratitude to these athletes who continue to face challenges long after they retire.”

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) plays a crucial role in supporting former NFL players who face difficulties once their careers end. Often, these players struggle with health insurance, retirement benefits, and medical costs. GGAF provides essential assistance to these athletes who may no longer receive the recognition and support they once enjoyed. Each year, Southern Recipe takes pride in raising awareness through a celebration that resonates with all: Pork Rind Appreciation Day®.

About Southern Recipe

Southern Recipe— “The tastiest crunch in the South—is a premium brand of pork rinds. Known for delivering iconic flavors in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe offers this classic Southern snack in internationally inspired varieties that feature eight grams of protein, low in carbs, and are naturally gluten-free. For more information, visit https://porkrinds.com/.

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and ‘pro bono’ medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. GGAF focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football issues, including coordinating social services for players who need support due to inadequate disability benefits or pensions. For more information, visit www.GridironGreats.org.