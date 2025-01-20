Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Launches 25th Anniversary Celebration

In an exciting milestone for California’s artisanal cheese community, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. is launching its 25th anniversary celebration at the Specialty Food Association’s Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. The beloved family-and-women-owned dairy and creamery, whose Original Blue cheese has become a culinary icon, is set to make this landmark year unforgettable with special celebratory events throughout 2025.

Founded in 2000 on the Giacomini Family dairy farm in West Marin overlooking Tomales Bay, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. has grown from a small creamery operation to a nationally recognized and multiple award-winning brand, producing some of the most critically acclaimed hand-crafted artisan cheese in the USA. Throughout its journey, including expansion with a second creamery and distribution center in nearby Petaluma, the company has remained steadfast in its founding principles: farming sustainably, producing cheese of unquestionable exceptional quality, and creating new cheese lovers through culinary education and collaboration with longstanding retail and food service partnerships.

Industry trade visiting the Winter Fancy Food Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan 19-21, is invited to join the celebration at booth #712, where Point Reyes Farmstead will showcase beloved classics alongside recent new releases that honor a comprehensive 25-year legacy of excellence and innovation.

The anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2025 with a calendar of special activities including consumer tastings and dining events at The Fork (the company’s culinary and educational center), tailored promotional campaigns for retail and food service, and online via collaborative partnerships and giveaways.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959 Bob and Dean Giacomini established their sustainable dairy farm along Highway 1, just north of Point Reyes Station. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, the family opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center, offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. Three of the Giacomini sisters, Diana, Lynn and Jill now own and run the WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned company that is recognized internationally as an award-winning producer of best-in-class, hand-crafted, artisan cheese. With production locations on the farm and in nearby Petaluma, the Point Reyes Farmstead product line contains Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, TomaRashi, Gouda, Quinta, Truffle Brie and Fennel Blue. The product line is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at The Fork and online at https://pointreyescheese.com/